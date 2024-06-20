Lynch & Associates IN Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bey Douglas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $352.09. 704,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.79.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

