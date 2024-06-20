Lynch & Associates IN Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FMDE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.57. 24,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,622. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $28.66. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.93.

About Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.