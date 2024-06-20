Lynch & Associates IN Has $3.33 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.00. 88,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $118.39 and a 12 month high of $176.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.82.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

