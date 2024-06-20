Lynch & Associates IN Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ITW stock traded up $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $242.01. The company had a trading volume of 185,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,843. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.26 and a 200-day moving average of $254.26. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

