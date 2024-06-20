Lynch & Associates IN Has $551,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in General Electric were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,159,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,488,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,519,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,058,000 after buying an additional 1,873,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 11,947.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,305,813. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. General Electric has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

