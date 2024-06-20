Lynch & Associates IN Purchases 1,055 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,556,912,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,589,900,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Amgen by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,831,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 751,947 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Amgen by 486.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 899,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,997,000 after purchasing an additional 745,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Amgen by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,043,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,580,000 after purchasing an additional 626,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

AMGN traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $305.45. 514,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.95 and its 200 day moving average is $290.16. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.44 and a 12 month high of $329.72.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.85.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

