Lynch & Associates IN Sells 1,379 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.2% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 16,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 480,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $214.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,615. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $214.77. The firm has a market cap of $139.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.64.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

