Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America cut Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair cut Lyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LYRA

Lyra Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LYRA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,367. The company has a market cap of $16.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.02. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,099.82% and a negative return on equity of 77.34%. Analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyra Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYRA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,481,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after buying an additional 410,021 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 754,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 129,829 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $15,720,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lyra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.