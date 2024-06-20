Macerich (NYSE:MAC) PT Lowered to $12.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MAC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Macerich from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Macerich from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.64.

NYSE MAC opened at $14.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. Macerich has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.59%.

In other Macerich news, EVP Kenneth Volk purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,629.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Volk acquired 5,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,629.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward C. Coppola sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,667 shares in the company, valued at $10,812,695.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 163,365 shares of company stock worth $2,358,681. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Macerich by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 472,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Macerich by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Macerich by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Macerich by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Macerich by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 76,888 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

