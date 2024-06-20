MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 5,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC raised their price target on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $208.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,590. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $214.54. The stock has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.24 and a 200 day moving average of $198.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

