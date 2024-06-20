MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $638,000 Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,590,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after buying an additional 48,170 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 462,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,551 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,592 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,787,000 after acquiring an additional 59,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,217,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,670,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,227 shares of company stock worth $5,125,392. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.1 %

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

IRM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.83. 2,314,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,396. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.95. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $53.74 and a one year high of $89.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on IRM. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Iron Mountain

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.