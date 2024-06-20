MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Increases Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up 2.6% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in Enbridge by 80,631.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,205,251,000 after acquiring an additional 33,419,164 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Enbridge by 630.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,083,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,076,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,662,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Enbridge by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,365,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,848 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ENB traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,589,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.62. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $38.37.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.