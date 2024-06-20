MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 80 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. ASML comprises approximately 1.9% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ASML by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $10.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,050.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $951.64 and a 200 day moving average of $891.91. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,077.22.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

