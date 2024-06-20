MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Snowflake by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $790,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

In other news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,504,006.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,862 shares of company stock valued at $5,895,712 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.59. 6,148,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,492,086. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.96 and its 200-day moving average is $176.18. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.69 and a 52 week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

