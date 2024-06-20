Magnite’s (MGNI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

MGNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Magnite from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.65.

Get Magnite alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MGNI

Magnite Price Performance

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $13.33 on Monday. Magnite has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. Equities analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Magnite

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $130,343.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 450,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $130,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 450,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 20,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $269,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,124,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,232 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Magnite

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.