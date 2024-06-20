Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Issue Dividend of $0.30

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 74.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

MAIN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,819. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.24.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAIN. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

