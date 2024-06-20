Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $35.83 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $60.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $203.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.83 million. Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. On average, analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Malibu Boats

In related news, Director Mark W. Lanigan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.43 per share, with a total value of $668,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,692.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after buying an additional 37,217 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

