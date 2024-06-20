Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW) Trading 777.8% Higher

Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (CVE:MGW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 777.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.79. 56,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,707,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Maple Leaf Green World Trading Up 777.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.79.

Maple Leaf Green World Company Profile

Maple Leaf Green World Inc (Maple Leaf) is focused on eco-agriculture and renewable energy in the environmental industry. The Company is seeking opportunities to obtain an Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulation (MMPR) License from Health Canada and medical marijuana business in the State of California, the United States.

