Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 1%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.15 and last traded at $19.82. Approximately 13,031,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 64,594,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MARA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a current ratio of 23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 5.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 752.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

