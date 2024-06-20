Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Holdings Decreased by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp cut its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 3.2 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $18.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $540.48. 542,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $389.90 and a fifty-two week high of $626.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $581.85 and its 200-day moving average is $553.19.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

