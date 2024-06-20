Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives $143.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.57.

MASI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Get Masimo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Masimo

Insider Transactions at Masimo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total value of $5,446,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Masimo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Masimo by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $135.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 92.38 and a beta of 1.00. Masimo has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $167.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

About Masimo

(Get Free Report

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.