Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 266 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,878,225. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

View Our Latest Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.