Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 459 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,565 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.2% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $37,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $45,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,270 shares of company stock worth $1,563,166. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $9.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $532.21. 503,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,511,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $476.62 and its 200 day moving average is $538.69. The firm has a market cap of $238.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.