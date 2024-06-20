Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 603 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $696,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

VCR traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $310.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.71. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $247.52 and a 52 week high of $319.44.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

