Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $81.58. The stock had a trading volume of 426,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,331. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.63. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.39.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.