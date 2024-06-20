Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $8,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after acquiring an additional 338,466 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 25,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 795,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,073,000 after acquiring an additional 29,171 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.34. 7,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,515. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $183.29 and a 52-week high of $244.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.15.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

