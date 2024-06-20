Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 11.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 111,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 24.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,480,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,558,000 after purchasing an additional 485,562 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth $808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.56. 206,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,641,654. The company has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $80.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average of $71.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Southern

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.