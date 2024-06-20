Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 1,408 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,753 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.95. 5,665,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,655,684. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.08. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $131.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

