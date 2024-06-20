Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.89. The company had a trading volume of 382,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,983. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.43 and its 200 day moving average is $107.32.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

