Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,258 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.33% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

JGRO stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,249. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.97. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $76.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

