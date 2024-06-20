Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,884 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,753 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,726,000 after acquiring an additional 67,413 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 109.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17,442 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $192.02. 156,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.18. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.41 and a 12 month high of $211.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FANG. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.35.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,362,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

