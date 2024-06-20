Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1.44 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.25% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,139,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 158,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67,019 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,115,000.
JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of JPIE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.40. The company had a trading volume of 20,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,402. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $45.88.
JPMorgan Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.
