Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $10.37 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $249.13. 29,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,827. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $262.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
