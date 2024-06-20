Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $12.20 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,413 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $12,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,279,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,795,000 after purchasing an additional 87,203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,046,000 after purchasing an additional 80,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $672,196,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,177,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,863,000 after acquiring an additional 714,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,881,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,867,000 after acquiring an additional 51,249 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.69. The stock had a trading volume of 344,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,468. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $100.57. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCHP

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.