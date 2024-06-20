Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $14.56 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,239 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.28. 771,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,402,984. The firm has a market cap of $184.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day moving average is $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

