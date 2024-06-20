Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $5.16 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 738.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 28.5% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 13,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 13.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.9 %

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $288.88. 20,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,675. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.63. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $312.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

