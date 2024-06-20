Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $698,000 Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 114.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,416,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $528.73. The stock had a trading volume of 61,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.05. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $550.34.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

