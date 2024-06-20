Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $918,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of O. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.90. 491,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,312,056. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average is $54.21.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

