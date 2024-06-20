Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 56.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 185.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 30,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,332,000. Financial Life Advisors acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,867,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period.

Shares of TLH stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,714. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $111.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.47 and a 200-day moving average of $103.72.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

