Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 306 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $222.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,531. The company has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.31.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.56.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

