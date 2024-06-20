Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 180 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,693,000 after acquiring an additional 552,760 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,401,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,444,000 after purchasing an additional 58,593 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.71. 18,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,902. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.78. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $138.00.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

