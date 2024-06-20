MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Major Shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L Buys 63,600 Shares

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 63,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.27 per share, with a total value of $1,289,172.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,137,573 shares in the company, valued at $63,598,604.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 53,856 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $1,060,963.20.

On Monday, June 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 18,084 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $371,987.88.

On Thursday, June 6th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 98,446 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $2,003,376.10.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 175,022 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $3,671,961.56.

On Monday, May 20th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 105,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,750.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 22,484 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $457,774.24.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 47,500 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $908,675.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 26,039 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $555,672.26.

On Thursday, April 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 107,083 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,228,397.23.

On Friday, April 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 60,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.84 per share, with a total value of $1,310,400.00.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $328.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 51.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 10.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 52,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MCFT shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

