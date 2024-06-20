Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 20,718 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 285,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 116,887 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 865,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,280,000 after acquiring an additional 389,828 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $43.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.75.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.1905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

