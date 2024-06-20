Mather Group LLC. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in shares of RTX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of RTX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $104.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.57. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

