Mather Group LLC. Has $148.35 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,410,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $148,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VGLT stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $59.22. 1,564,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,854. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $64.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.53.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

