Mather Group LLC. Has $16.34 Million Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $16,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

DFUV stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.96. 225,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,507. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.52. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

