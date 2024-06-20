Mather Group LLC. Has $377,000 Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,138,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,303,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 435,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,508,000 after acquiring an additional 57,134 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 374,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,385,000 after acquiring an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,689,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $82.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.26 and a 52 week high of $82.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.92.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

