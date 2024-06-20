Mather Group LLC. Has $833.04 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,984,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,729 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 12.8% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mather Group LLC. owned about 3.49% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $833,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 98,011 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,266 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.50. 2,286,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,550. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.61. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $101.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

