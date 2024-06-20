Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 2.12% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $36,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,757,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,858 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2,356.1% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,044,000 after acquiring an additional 535,617 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,183,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,950,000 after purchasing an additional 262,634 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 219,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presilium Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 685.5% in the 4th quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IPAC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.52. The stock had a trading volume of 32,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,569. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.86. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $63.85.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

