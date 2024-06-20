Mather Group LLC. Makes New $255,000 Investment in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,952,000 after acquiring an additional 245,240 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $39,420,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $210,543.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,103 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,965.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $210,543.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,103 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,965.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $1,136,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,075 shares in the company, valued at $22,750,355.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,178 shares of company stock worth $4,597,445. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Price Performance

NASDAQ CROX opened at $159.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.97. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $161.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.62.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.83.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

